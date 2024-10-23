Katy woman posing as dentist charged after allegedly providing 'botched' surgeries without license

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy woman is being investigated after allegedly masquerading as a dentist while unlicensed and unemployed, according to charging documents.

Angelica Vivas faces two felony charges with two counts of practicing dentistry and dental surgery without a license.

Charging documents allege Vivas put at least two patients under anesthesia several times and provided "botched" root canals out of Katy.

During Wednesday's probable cause court, the hearing officer reviewed the allegations and spoke about the victim being in "excruciating pain."

The hearing officer noted that it was "horrifying" that Vivas was allegedly placing people under anesthesia, considering that a person can die if given the wrong dosage.

Vivas was given a $50,000 bond and is scheduled for her next court hearing on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

The Houston Police Department provided Eyewitness News with Vivas' mugshot and urges any other potential victims to come forward.

Court records show that Vivas has been in the Houston area for 12 years and lives with her husband and their 14-year-old son, who is diagnosed with Williams syndrome.

