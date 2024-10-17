3-year investigation leads to arrest in 2021 killing of pregnant woman, Baytown PD says

A baby girl was successfully delivered after a shooting that took her mother's life, leaving her motherless.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Dominique Million was shot and killed in May 2021 when a shootout between people in two separate cars erupted. For years, police searched for the suspects. On Thursday, the Baytown Police Department announced arrests in her murder.

Police said 23-year-old Aaron Heads Jr. and 25-year-old Deavonte Williams, both from Baytown, were arrested and charged with murder. Warrants have also been issued for 25-year-old Larry Harris and 22-year-old Zaviay Turner, who are currently in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Authorities add all suspects are documented gang members.

At about 6:30 p.m. May 24, 2021, police responded to the Brixton Apartments at 1601 Garth Road. There, detectives learned that people inside two vehicles, one maroon, and another black, had a shootout near the complex. One of the bullets fired went into an apartment, hitting Million. Million succumbed to her injuries, but her unborn child survived.

"This arrest is the culmination of a rigorous three-year investigation," the police department shared on their release. "This significant achievement highlights the countless hours spent revisiting the case and re-interviewing individuals, which ultimately brought forth additional crucial information."

