Authorities searching for convicted murderer who went missing day before trial in his ex's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are trying to track down a man who went missing during his own murder trial.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Stephen Chaney was out on bond and cut off his ankle monitor a day before testimony was set to start.

Chaney has a pending case in Louisiana for allegedly stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Claudia Leiva, while she was pregnant with their child.

The woman he murdered in Harris County was allegedly also an ex-lover.

In August 2020, Leiva was found shot to death near a dumpster on West Rosamond Street.

According to court records, Leiva filed a report with Houston police only a few days prior, claiming a man was harassing her.

She stated his name was Stephen Chaney, and he drove a grey Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Chaney was charged with Leiva's murder in October 2022. Court records state Chaney was caught on video dragging her body out of his Trailblazer.

Chaney wasn't arrested initially and went on the run.

During that time, he was charged in Louisiana for allegedly stalking his pregnant girlfriend.

A woman who claims Chaney lied about who he was and gave a fake name.

Court records allege that on one occasion in May 2022, he threatened to kill her once she gave birth.

Later that same month, Chaney was brought into custody for Leiva's murder.

According to records, Chaney posted his 100,000 bond on March 27, 2023.

Just two days later, Harris County became aware of the alleged out-of-state crimes and sent Chaney back to Louisiana.

According to the DA's office, he was processed and returned to Harris County, where he was allowed to remain on bond.

Chaney, now a convicted murderer, is nowhere to be found, and justice for victims still hangs in the balance.

