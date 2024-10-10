Woman charged with murder 2023 killing of boyfriend's wife in NW Harris County, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder in a 2023 love triangle shooting, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on July 13, 2023, in the 11900 block of Thoroughbred Drive in northwest Harris County. Authorities said Jaila Stanley was dating a 53-year-old man who was in the process of divorcing the victim, 36-year-old Reva Lewis.

On the day of the shooting, authorities said Lewis, who was reportedly upset about the relationship, arrived at Stanley's apartment and began kicking her vehicle. During the incident, the 53-year-old man stood between both women when Lewis slapped Stanley.

Authorities said Stanley then took out a gun from her waistband and shot Lewis several times.

Stanley was arrested a little more than a year after the shooting, records show. She is currently in Harris County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

