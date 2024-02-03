Deputies shoot armed woman, not the intruder, while responding to burglary in Cloverleaf, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot by deputies during search for a burglary suspect in northeast Harris County on Saturday, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a burglary at the Pines of Woodforest Apartments in Cloverleaf area at about 2 a.m.

Asst. Chief Tommy Diaz said when deputies arrived, they cleared the scene but were soon notified of another burglary in progress.

Deputies knocked and announced their presence but as they stepped away from the entrance, an armed woman could be seen through the window approaching the door, accoridng to Diaz.

Deputies discharged their firearms multiple times, striking a 28-year-old woman, but Diaz said she wasn't the intruder.

"Folks have a right to have weapon in their home, but if you get knock at door early in morning, there's some level of concern. Deputies did announce themselves. This isn't to say things should have been done different. They could have called 911," Diaz said.

The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in stable condidtion.

Deputies said she and another woman had permission to be in the apartment.