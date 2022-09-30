Community mourns Bellaire mother and 2 daughters killed in Waller County car crash

A funeral has been scheduled for a Bellaire mother and two daughters who were killed in a car crash in Waller County Sunday.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A funeral has been scheduled for a Bellaire mother and two daughters who were killed in a car crash in Waller County Sunday.

Vani Yalamanchili and her two daughters, 20-year-old Meghana Kodali and 16-year-old Nikhila Kodali, all died in a crash at FM 2920 and Kickapoo Road.

Their father was at home and learned what had happened when police officers notified him.

READ MORE: 2 adults, 1 teen killed in major car crash in Waller along FM 2920 at Kickapoo Road, DPS says

Meghana, whose friends called her Meg, attended Texas A &M, and Nikhila, who often went by Nikhi, was a student at Bellaire High School.

The high school has placed grief counselors on campus.

"They were very precious, all three of them. So bright, so smart, intelligent, fun to be with in every way," Rathna Kumar, a family friend who taught Indian classical dance to both daughters, said.

She said Vani and her husband, who is an anesthesiologist at Texas Children's Hospital, encouraged their daughters to pursue dance.

"She was really keen that they needed to be aware of what they were born into, what they had inherited by way of culture and art," Kumar explained. "When your time comes, your time comes. But it came too soon for them. Way too soon."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral arrangements.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.