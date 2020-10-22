Chilling video surfaces of man accused of killing young wife

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- Chilling video has surfaced of a La Marque man, who is accused of killing his wife, sending a message to his own daughter seemingly during his flight from law enforcement.

On Wednesday night, Trent Paschal was on the run as the suspect in the shooting death of his wife, 30-year-old Savannah Paschal.

Sources told ABC13 the 48-year-old Trent was confronted by deputies who were trying to detain him in north Harris County. He was shot by a deputy and later taken to the hospital.

Since that incident, a YouTube video apparently filmed by Trent was widely circulated since it went public Wednesday.

In the 4-minute, 22-second clip, the man speaks into a camera and directly addresses his daughter.

"I'm recording this because I want my daughter to know that I love you," the man says with an apologetic tone.

The man later says that he's done everything he can and that he hasn't done anything wrong.

"I'm like, 'why me?'" he says.

There is a portion of the video that appears to refer to Savannah.

"I knew she was kind of too young. I didn't-- She's been playing me for a fool. I told her not to mess with me, not to mess with my emotions. Don't play with me," the man says.

The clip concludes abruptly when he looks off to his side for an unexplained reason and then starts moving quickly with the camera.

The alleged murder



According to La Marque police, Savannah was entering her home when she saw Trent inside. According to reports, Trent shot Savannah and fled the scene.

When officers arrived just after noon on Wednesday, they reported finding Savannah with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was taken to a hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

In a statement, police said Trent fled the scene in a grey Chevrolet Colorado, which was later found in Houston.

Deputies said they were working to detain Trent outside the Walmart at West Road and I-45 North when a deputy shot and injured the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

