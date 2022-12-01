RodeoHouston announces popular electronic DJs to perform March 10

Get ready to Rodeo! 👢 This guy is going to kick us off for 2023's Rodeo, and you may have even seen him in action at this year's showdown!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It seems like every day, we get blessed with RodeoHouston news. On Thursday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that a Grammy Award-winning electronic DJ and production duo will shake things up in this year's performance lineup.

The Chainsmokers are looking forward to their second rodeo show on Friday, March 10. The last time Alex Pall and Andrew Drew Taggart performed at the rodeo was back in 2017.

The dynamic pair climbed their way to the top of being some of the most successful EDM DJs out there. According to their bio on RodeoHouston's website, just earlier this year in March, the duo released their fourth studio album, "So Far So Good," which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Top Dance/Electronic albums chart.

You may know them from their songs, "Closer," "Something Just Like This," "Paris," and "Don't Let Me Down," featuring Daya, which earned them a Grammy, their bio reads.

The dynamic duo has taken the world by storm since they came together in 2012.

If you like Pharrell Williams and Deadmau5, then you'll like The Chainsmokers, as the pair credits their musical influences to them.

Earlier this week, the rodeo announced country music artist Cody Jinks and Grammy Award-winning Christian music singer Lauren Daigle as other performers.

Fans can buy tickets to these shows starting Dec. 8.

Country singer and songwriter Parker McCollum will kick off rodeo festivities on Opening Day.

McCollum was born in Conroe and released his first single back in 2013, according to his website.

He actually took the big stage in March at the 2022 Rodeo.

Opening Day next year is Feb.28. The event will run through March 19 at NRG.

In 2022, the event was a big deal because it marked the Rodeo's 90th anniversary, as well as the return to action after getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video above is from previous reporting.