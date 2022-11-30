Cody Jinks, country music artist from Haltom City, Texas, to play rodeo on March 13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've got another performance announcement from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! A country singer from Texas looks forward to making his rodeo debut when he takes the stage in March.

On Wednesday, the rodeo announced Cody Jinks will take the stage on Monday, March 13.

This news comes a day after Grammy Award-winning Christian music singer Lauren Daigle was revealed to wow us on stage come Thursday, March 2.

Fans can buy tickets to the shows starting Dec. 8.

Jinks, a Haltom City, Texas, native grew his fan base after his fifth album, "I'm Not the Devil" took off and landed at No. 4 on Billboard's Country Album Chart, according to his bio on the rodeo website.

Jinks is the first independent country artist to have a Platinum record. His songs "Loud & Heavy," and "Hippies and Cowboys," both went Gold without a single play on the radio. Impressive!

Country music has been a part of Jinks' life for as long as he can remember as his bio reads that he grew up on it and learned to play the guitar from his father.

Surprisingly enough, before all this, Jinks originally led a metal band named Unchecked Aggression but went back to his country roots after the group broke up.

This is the third RodeoHouston concert that we know of in the lineup.

In September, it was announced that country singer and songwriter Parker McCollum will kick off festivities on Opening Day.

McCollum was born in Conroe and released his first single back in 2013, according to his website.

He actually took the big stage in March at the 2022 Rodeo.

Opening Day next year is Feb.28. The event will run through March 19 at NRG.

In 2022, it was a big deal because it marked the Rodeo's 90th anniversary, as well as the return to action after getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

