Grammy Award-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle to play rodeo on March 2

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is slowly revealing more details about who we can expect to take that star-studded stage come February and March 2023.

On Tuesday, the rodeo announced that Grammy Award-winning Christian music singer Lauren Daigle will take the stage on Thursday, March 2.

Fans can buy tickets to the show starting Dec. 8.

Daigle, a Louisiana native and LSU alum, was a contestant on "American Idol" in 2010 and 2012, but hit it big when she signed a music contract and released her first single, "Light of the World," according to her bio on the rodeo website.

Daigle released her album "How Can It Be" in 2015, earning three No. 1 songs, including "O'Lord," "First" and her "Trust in You."

Her song "You Say" went triple platinum from her album "Look Up Child."

She's also two-time Grammy, four-time American Music Award and seven-time Billboard Music Award winner.

March will mark her debut appearance at the rodeo.

This is the second RodeoHouston concert that we know of in the lineup.

In September, it was announced that country singer and songwriter Parker McCollum! will kick off festivities on Opening Day.

McCollum was born in Conroe and released his first single back in 2013, according to his website.

He actually took the big stage in March at the 2022 Rodeo.

Opening Day next year is Feb.28. The event will run through March 19 at NRG.

In 2022, it was a big deal because it marked the Rodeo's 90th anniversary, as well as the return to action after getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

