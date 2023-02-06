Houston stolen ambulance: Police chasing HFD emergency vehicle after theft, fire department says

A vehicle belonging to Fire Station 17, which is in the Second Ward, was taken, but HFD did not say where exactly it was stolen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Fire Department ambulance was stolen Monday afternoon, and HFD is warning the public to stay clear if anyone sees it.

The fire department tweeted about the stolen emergency vehicle at 1:36 p.m.

"CAUTION: @HoustonFire has received reports of Ambulance 17 stolen from #HFD Fire Station 17. @houstonpolice are currently in pursuit of the stolen ambulance," HFD tweeted while tagging Fire Chief Samuel Peña.

The fire department did not disclose where exactly the ambulance was taken, but it belongs to Fire Station 17, which is located in the 2800 block of Navigation Boulevard in the city's Second Ward.

So far, no injuries were reported.

SkyEye was in flight above the downtown area as police activity picked up over the theft. The helicopter captured police gathering at a gas station amid the situation.

