TikTok fisherman's boat and truck stolen, suspects lead police on high speed chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular TikTok user was awoken by the news that his truck and bass fishing boat were stolen out of his brother's driveway in Tomball Thursday morning.

Garrett Walters and his girlfriend, Lauren, drove from Alabama to the Houston area and arrived at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Walters is a bass fisherman and has more than 360,000 followers on his TikTok account, where he shows himself out on the water in his decked-out Alabama boat with his girlfriend.

He said he parked his truck and boat in his brother's driveway in the Amira neighborhood, near the Grand Parkway and Mueschke, and went to sleep.

"It's 5 or 5:45 this morning, and I get woken up by my girlfriend that, 'You need to come out here. It's the boat and truck,'" Walters recalled. "I'm thinking, 'Oh, somebody broke into the boat and truck and took something."

When he went outside, the only thing that was left were tire marks.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said they engaged in a chase with the stolen truck and boat.

"That's my boat and truck, and it's been seen a lot on social media," Walters said. "So I'm thinking people are like, 'What did you get yourself into?'"

ABC13 learned the suspects went south on US-290 to IH-610, where they exited onto the Katy Freeway, heading eastbound. From there, they exited onto I-45, headed north, and jumped on IH-610 east over to IH-59 north. Eventually, the driver came to a stop near Porter in Montgomery County.

Based on Rangecast audio, the suspects traveled the wrong way when they approached the Eastex Freeway and Will Clayton Parkway. Law enforcement also used spike strips to attempt to stop them in Humble, but they kept driving.

"Traffic is none. We're at 80, still going the wrong way. Just myself and King-11. We're approaching Will Clayton Parkway right now. Y'all back off of him," an officer can be heard saying in dispatch audio.

Speeds reached up to at least 110 miles per hour, according to the audio.

Precinct 4 said both of the suspects bailed out of the car when they came to a stop near Porter. The most recent update they provided is that one person was taken into custody.

Houston and Sugar Land police officers, as well as Montgomery County sheriff's deputies, participated in the incident, according to a tweet from Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Walters got his truck and boat back but said they had considerable damage. He said the suspects put gasoline in his diesel truck.

His focus is finding a place to fish while he is in town.

