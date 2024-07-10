Suspect accused of leading chase with stolen vehicle, taking HCSO deputy's unit, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man faces multiple charges after authorities said he stole a car, ditched it, and took a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy's vehicle before jumping off an overpass Tuesday night.

The ordeal started at 9 p.m. when dispatch received a call from a woman about her vehicle being stolen. Authorities said the woman reported that a young male jumped in the vehicle and fled.

Authorities said deputies were in the area due to increased patrols after Hurricane Beryl and were quick to respond. Deputies found the vehicle immediately, but the suspect took off, leading a 20-minute chase, reaching speeds of 110 mph.

The suspect crashed but continued on foot before getting into a deputy's vehicle and taking off, leading another chase along the westbound lanes of US-290. Things came to an end near the Grand Parkway, where the suspect crashed again and proceeded to jump over the guard rail and 100 feet to the ground.

According to authorities, EMS was dispatched to the area and took the suspect to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies add that during the second chase, considering the suspect was in a law enforcement vehicle, he could hear what was transmitted over the air, and some tactics were used to stop him.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His name has not been released.

Authorities also warn people to always lock their cars, even if they are stepping away for a short time.

