Dad faces multiple charges after allegedly taking 4-year-old on high-speed chase through car wash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County man is facing multiple charges after prosecutors say he took his 4-year-old on a wild but short-lived pursuit.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were trying to pull over 23-year-old Carrington McKnight on Monday because he had an open warrant for aggravated assault.

Investigators said he drove away at a high rate of speed and tried driving through Rich's Car Wash on Barker Cypress.

When his car got stuck on the tracks, they say he was forced to abandon it and began running away with his 4-year-old son in his arms.

Prosecutors said deputies had previously seen the child unrestrained in the backseat of McKnight's car.

Witnesses said McKnight ran into traffic and started pulling on the doors of moving cars before jumping into the bed of a pickup truck.

Deputies said they had to use a Taser in order to subdue him.

The aggravated assault warrant he was wanted for stems from a June 27 case in which he was accused of pulling a gun on two 16-year-old boys.

One of the teenagers, who only wanted to be identified as Azeal, said he was playing with Orby gel guns with his friend at Barker Crossings HOA Park when McKnight approached.

"He told me that, 'Why are you bringing guns to the park when there's little kids around?' and then he pulled a real gun," Azeal said, adding that McKnight had his 4-year-old son with him at the time.

"He basically told us to get on somewhere because we were going be hit with something real," he said.

At the time, McKnight was already on probation for two previous aggravated assaults.

He's been charged with evading and endangering a child in addition to the latest aggravated assault charge.

