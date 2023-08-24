Neighbors describe the chaotic scene that unfolded during the SWAT standoff with suspect Terran Green on Silhouette Ridge in northeast Harris Co.

Suspect at center of dramatic Humble standoff now faces federal charges after 2 US Marshals shot

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect accused of shooting four officers in separate incidents is now facing federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The video above is about neighbors describing the chaos that unfolded as officials moved in on the wanted alleged gunman.

On Tuesday, Terran Green was slammed with federal charges on top of his attempted capital murder charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Green is accused of injuring three law enforcement officers the night of his arrest -- two with the U.S. Marshals Service and one with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Green was the subject of an intense manhunt after shooting Deputy Joseph Anderson during a traffic stop on Aug. 16. The next day, that manhunt ended at a home in Humble where officers were shot at before a standoff with Green.

The home Green was barricaded in was ripped apart as law enforcement used a SWAT vehicle known as "The Rook" to punch holes in the front. He was arrested after being pulled from the side wall while clinging to the Rook.

SEE MORE: Suspect accused of wounding law enforcements officers detained after hourslong standoff in Humble

On Aug. 18, the 34-year-old was charged with four counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

He is expected in court for his bond hearing at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Three of the officers who were shot have been released from the hospital, and the fourth, Deputy Anderson, is said to be improving after having been in critical condition.

According to prosecutors, Green was already free on bond for two earlier felonies, aggravated assault of a family member, and felon in possession of a firearm when the shootings happened.

He was also out on bond for allegedly burglarizing an ATM and a felon in possession of a firearm out of Hays County, according to online records.

SEE MORE: Judge makes no decision on bond for man charged in attempted capital murder of 4 officers