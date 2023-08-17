Overnight, the Ford Escape the suspects were last seen in was found at an apartment complex on Airtex Boulevard, about 13 miles away from the original shooting scene.

Blue Alert issued for 2 men wanted after sheriff's deputy shot during traffic stop in NE Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An intense manhunt for two wanted suspects is underway after a Harris County sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop in northeast Harris County on Wednesday.

Authorities identified the suspect accused of shooting the deputy as 34-year-old Terran Green. HCSO described him as a Black man, 5'4", 180 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

The passenger in the suspect's vehicle is also wanted. Authorities identified him as 37-year-old James Green. He's described as a Black man, 5'6", 168 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. HCSO did not have information on the clothes he was wearing.

A Blue Alert, which is for wanted suspects who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer, was issued for both men overnight. Deputies did not say how the two suspects are related.

Overnight, the blue 2016 Ford Escape the suspects were last seen in was found at an apartment complex on Airtex Boulevard near Ella Boulevard, about 13 miles away from the original shooting scene. It's unclear what led investigators to the apartment complex in the first place.

The shooting happened at about 7:39 p.m. in the 13500 block of Homestead Road near Greens Bayou. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputy was conducting a traffic stop, but within minutes, dispatchers received reports that an officer was down. Authorities said he was shot by someone in a blue SUV.

That suspect was later identified as Terran, who they believe was driving the vehicle.

EMS arrived at the scene within minutes and began performing life-saving measures on the deputy until Life Flight arrived. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The deputy suffered two bullet wounds to his upper torso and was rushed into surgery. At last check, he was in critical condition but stable, the sheriff said.

While the deputy's name was not immediately released, Gonzalez said he's 29 years old and has been with the department for 15 months. He was reportedly working alone when he was shot.

"This person is obviously considered dangerous. They shot a deputy, and it's unacceptable," Gonzalez said. "We're not going to tolerate it -- not now and not at any point. We're going to do everything we can to bring him to justice."

Gonzalez asked the community to pray for the deputy.

The search for the suspects was focused in the Humble area overnight. Law enforcement was seen investigating on Early Autumn Court and at the METRO Park and Ride in Humble, though both scenes have since cleared.

It's unclear why the suspects were stopped by the deputy to begin with.