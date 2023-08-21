Man charged in attempted capital murder of 4 law enforcement officers due in Harris County Court

Prosecutors are asking that Terran Green be denied bond, so ABC13 will see what the judge has to say about that Monday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting four law enforcement officers in separate incidents is expected to make a court appearance on Monday.

Terran Green was arrested after a standoff that left a home in ruins.

As the standoff was headed into its fifth hour, ABC13 cameras were still rolling when the suspect surrendered, riding out on a SWAT vehicle known as "The Rook."

"He was in the corner of the house, upstairs, is where he was located. He was basically cornered within a corner," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after Terran's arrest.

SEE RELATED STORY: Suspect accused of wounding law enforcements officers detained after hourslong standoff in Humble

Three of the officers who were shot have been released from the hospital, and the fourth, Deputy Joseph Anderson, is said to be improving after having been in critical condition.

Green is facing four counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

He was the subject of an intense manhunt after shooting Deputy Anderson during a traffic stop last Wednesday. That manhunt ended at a home in Humble where two U.S. Marshals and another deputy were shot before the home was destroyed while officers attempted to arrest Green.

SEE ALSO: 'Combat zone': Neighbors describe chaos that unfolded as officials moved in on wanted alleged gunman

Prosecutors said this is not the first time Green has been in trouble.

"We had warrants out for his arrest and that certainly gave him motive to not be identified and not get arrested. Because of those warrants, this is not the first time he has been in our legal process," Harris County Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Marshall said.

Prosecutors are asking that Green be denied bond, so we will see what the judge has to say about that Monday morning.

Green faces up to 99 years in prison if he is convicted.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.