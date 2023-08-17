Deputy hospitalized after being shot during traffic stop in NE Harris County, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has been taken to the hospital after being shot during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The scene is unfolding in northeast Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the patrol deputy was shot at the 13500 block of Homestead. The deputy was taken to the hospital via Life Flight. A condition was not immediately known.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene but issued the following description of him: a Black man wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. He was said to be driving a gray or blue Ford Explorer with black tint and license plate SVJ6590.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

As the investigation gets underway into the shooting and finding the suspect, Gonzalez is asking for prayers for the wounded deputy.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.