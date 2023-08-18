Neighbors describe the chaotic scene that unfolded during the SWAT standoff with suspect Terran Green on Silhouette Ridge in northeast Harris Co.

'Combat zone': Neighbors describe chaos that unfolded as officials moved in on wanted alleged gunman

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of wounding four law enforcement officers before surrendering in a dramatic standoff is in custody.

Terran Green, 34, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder.

Green was the subject of an intense search earlier this week after authorities said he shot Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joseph Anderson multiple times during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspect at center of manhunt, Humble standoff charged with 3 counts of attempted capital murder

Chaos came to neighbors' doorsteps in northeast Harris County, where Green was arrested overnight.

One neighbor who spoke to ABC13 said he was home when he thought he heard a gunshot. Not too long after, a U.S. Marshal knocked on his back door and told them to leave.

His family hid in a neighbor's garage and watched it all unfold live on ABC13.

Another woman said she couldn't even get into the neighborhood as the standoff happened. Her teen daughter was home alone at the time.

"That's pretty dangerous. I'm trying to get home to my kid. She's home alone, so it's not safe right now," neighbor Diana Gallegos said.

One resident said he had a baby with him when the shooting began during the standoff Thursday night.

"It was a lot of big guns. U.S. Marshals, sheriff, sniper set up. Just getting to safety was the main thing," Davette Bryant described, adding that authorities knocked on the door and asked how many people were in the home.

"They made us get tight to the wall and get across the street as quickly as possible. I didn't want to get shot. That was it. The shootout broke out right as we were leaving. That was my main concern. Didn't want to get shot," he said.

Bryant went on to say that he'd seen the suspect once before a couple of weeks ago, when he was working on his car. Bryant said that he asked Green if he needed help, but that was the extent of their interaction.

Craig Brown said he and his wife were going outside as law enforcement crossed the front yard to go to the house that Green was in.

"That's when shots were fired. We came back into the house, and watched them drag the officer across the street, the one that got wounded," Brown said.

Brown, a veteran, described the scene as a combat zone.

"If you ask me that's what it looks like. Combat zone. Could've been worse, but they're pretty professional, organized with what they were doing, got everything under control and got him out of there," he told ABC13 Friday morning.

Despite the intensity of what was unfolding there in the neighborhood, Brown remained remarkably calm.

"With that much security and police around here, there was nothing for me to fear," he said.

Investigators are expected to continue going through the destroyed home.

Green is also expected to make his first court appearance soon.

