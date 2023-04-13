Police are searching for the suspects involved in the shooting of 16-year-old Joshua Pedraza outside of a convenience store.

Arrest made 1 year after 16-year-old killed during attempted robbery in Acres Homes, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made over a year after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death outside a convenience store in northwest Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood. Two young suspects are still wanted in connection to his death.

Marcus Haynes, 18, is charged with murder.

According to Houston police, officers responded to a shooting at a convince store at 2502 West Little York Road on March 16, 2022.

At the scene, they found the victim, 16-year-old Joshua Pedraza, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators also found a 15-year-old, who they considered a suspect, with a gunshot wound. His injuries were non-life threatening, HPD said.

Police said Pedraza was meeting up with several suspects for a drug transaction when the suspects attempted to rob him.

The attempted robbery sparked a physical altercation, and that's when Pedraza and the suspects began shooting at each other, HPD said.

The uninjured suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot.

After further investigation, Haynes was identified as one of the wanted suspects. A murder warrant was filed on March 31, 2023 and Haynes was arrested on April 5 in Wharton County, police said.

Two juvenile suspects are still sought by police.

Relatives close to Pedraza told ABC13 he was sophomore at Eisenhower High School.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.