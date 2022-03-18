fatal shooting

Houston neighborhood mourns loss of 16-year-old shot to death

By
EMBED <>More Videos

A 16-year-old was murdered outside of a convenience store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two teenagers responsible for killing a 16-year-old on West Little York Road.

Joshua Pedreza was killed outside a convenience store at 2502 West Little York Road around 6:15 pm on March 16.

Police say that three teenagers were attempting to rob Joshua. According to witnesses, a short shoot-out ensued between the four teenagers, and Joshua was killed after being shot in the front and in the back.

One of the suspects, a 15-year-old, was shot and taken to the hospital. The other two teenage suspects ran away from the scene.

Police say drugs were involved.

Arnetta Huckaby, a witness at the scene, called 911 when the shooting occurred.

"I'm sorry about your loss. If I could have saved him at the hospital, I would have, but I tried my best out here," she told Joshua's grieving mother.

"He liked to play video games. He liked walking. He'll go anywhere to get food," said Leonardo Guardiola, Joshua's cousin.

Relatives close to Joshua said that he was was sophomore attending Eisenhower High School.

A growing memorial is now at the scene where the teen was gunned down.

"We gotta make sure he's well taken care of up there. That's why we brought all the candles and made the memorial for him," said Guardiola.

Joshua's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingteen shotteen killedshooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Family of man killed by HPD officers files federal civil rights suit
Atlanta spa shooting victims' families grieve, heal year later
Teen brother charged in shooting death of 4-year-old
Family of man killed by 'killer cops' address reinstatement
TOP STORIES
TSU likely to receive federal funding after nationwide bomb threats
UH researchers looking into what's causing road rage
Houston sets 20-year record for deadly domestic violence cases
Meet the trailblazing dean of engineering at Prairie View A&M
Houston woman Turned to Ted after her fridge kept breaking down
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Houston's newest water park will reopen for spring break 2022
Show More
1 dead in west Houston townhome fire, officials say
Roar for the UH Cougars at this free downtown outdoor watch party
HPD search for person of interest in fatal shooting outside Chili's
$500K bond set for man accused of killing boss in Greenway Plaza
13-year-old shot and killed while driving on the North Loop
More TOP STORIES News