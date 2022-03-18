Houston neighborhood mourns loss of 16-year-old shot to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two teenagers responsible for killing a 16-year-old on West Little York Road.
Joshua Pedreza was killed outside a convenience store at 2502 West Little York Road around 6:15 pm on March 16.
Police say that three teenagers were attempting to rob Joshua. According to witnesses, a short shoot-out ensued between the four teenagers, and Joshua was killed after being shot in the front and in the back.
One of the suspects, a 15-year-old, was shot and taken to the hospital. The other two teenage suspects ran away from the scene.
Police say drugs were involved.
Arnetta Huckaby, a witness at the scene, called 911 when the shooting occurred.
"I'm sorry about your loss. If I could have saved him at the hospital, I would have, but I tried my best out here," she told Joshua's grieving mother.
"He liked to play video games. He liked walking. He'll go anywhere to get food," said Leonardo Guardiola, Joshua's cousin.
Relatives close to Joshua said that he was was sophomore attending Eisenhower High School.
A growing memorial is now at the scene where the teen was gunned down.
"We gotta make sure he's well taken care of up there. That's why we brought all the candles and made the memorial for him," said Guardiola.
Joshua's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
