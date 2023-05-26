Deputies responded to a shooting call at the apartment complex and found the boy, who may be 17 years old, dead with a gunshot wound, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Teenage boy found shot to death at apartment in Cloverleaf area, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was shot to death at an apartment complex in the Cloverleaf area early Friday morning.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex at 13455 Woodforest Boulevard, near Uvalde Road and the North Shore Ninth Grade Campus, and found the teen with a gunshot wound.

The boy, who Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said may be 17 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

Investigators did not provide a description of any potential suspects.