Former Woodlands Christian Academy teacher gets 3 years for improper relationship with student

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Woodlands Christian Academy teacher was sentenced Thursday to three years after she was convicted of having an improper relationship with a student.Lacey Jo Cunningham was found guilty of having an improper relationship with a female high school student.Cunningham turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail on Dec. 19, 2019, after the student told her mother about the relationship, according to the sheriff's office.