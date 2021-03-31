sexual assault

Coach charged in connection with sexual assault of child at Magnolia gym

EMBED <>More Videos

Montgomery Co. investigating gym sex assault reports

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a Magnolia gym.

According to a release, the sheriff's office special victims unit was requested on March 22 to lead the investigation into the reports of sexual assault of a child by a gymnastics coach at Maximum Athletics Gym in Magnolia.

In a previous report, the owner of the gym told deputies some of his students came to him and said they think something improper was happening between a 15-year-old student and an adult instructor.

The accused instructor was identified as 56-year-old Neptali Narvaez. Narvaez was arrested at his Fort Bend County home on March 30 on two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office wrote an investigation into the case continues and is asking anyone who may have information on Narvaez to call 936-760-5800.



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
magnoliagymsex assaultimproper relationship with studentsexually assaultattempted sex assaultsexual assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
18 massage therapists come out in support of Deshaun Watson
Timeline: Sexual assault lawsuits against Deshaun Watson
Details show similarities in lawsuits against Deshaun Watson
Texans GM becomes 1st on team to speak on Watson allegations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18 massage therapists come out in support of Deshaun Watson
Ex-cop told onlooker George Floyd was 'probably on something'
Hang on for a big drop in temperatures
Pasadena hardware store thief seen stuffing drill down pants
Mattress Mack awarding several UH students trip to Final Four
Black Houstonians doubt justice will be served in Chauvin trial
Houston celebrities unite for River Oaks Theatre in virtual event
Show More
2 former Texas sheriff deputies indicted in 2019 death of Black man
Aggies, your favorite chicken spot is coming to Houston area
What can we expect for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season?
Tom Hanks son' accused of abusing girlfriend in Sugar Land home
What's happened in trial of officer charged in George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News