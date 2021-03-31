Coach charged in connection with sexual assault of child at Magnolia gym

MCTXSheriff Makes Arrest for Sexual Assault of Child https://t.co/VZ4gUgnTop pic.twitter.com/bLsjXtEOrK — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) March 31, 2021

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a Magnolia gym.According to a release, the sheriff's office special victims unit was requested on March 22 to lead the investigation into the reports of sexual assault of a child by a gymnastics coach at Maximum Athletics Gym in Magnolia.In a previous report, the owner of the gym told deputies some of his students came to him and said they think something improper was happening between a 15-year-old student and an adult instructor.The accused instructor was identified as 56-year-old Neptali Narvaez. Narvaez was arrested at his Fort Bend County home on March 30 on two counts of sexual assault of a child.Montgomery County Sheriff's Office wrote an investigation into the case continues and is asking anyone who may have information on Narvaez to call 936-760-5800.