Alleged drunk driver accused of killing man after Taylor Swift concert scheduled to appear in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A hit-and-run driver accused of hitting a 20-year-old man on his way home from the Taylor Swift Era's Tour concert early Saturday morning is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Jacob Lewis was hit and killed while trying to help his sister push her stalled car off the Southwest Freeway.

Houston police believe the driver, 34-year-old Alan Bryant Hayes, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Over the weekend, a judge set Hayes' bond at $90,000. He's charged with felony driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid.

HPD said this is Hayes' third DWI offense.

Lewis and his sister April Bancroft left Friday night's Taylor Swift concert at NRG Stadium and were driving home along I-69 northbound near Shepherd around 1:15 a.m. when Bancroft's car stalled on the freeway.

Police said Lewis got out and started to push the car while his sister steered toward an exit.

Investigators said Hayes, who was driving a Volkswagen Beetle, rear-ended the vehicle, killing Lewis instantly. Bancroft sustained minor injuries.

After the deadly crash, Hayes drove off from the scene, only to be followed by a tow truck driver who heard about the crash and spotted him driving erratically, police said.

The tow truck driver followed him to the 4500 block of Caroline Street before police were called.

Hayes attempted to run away on foot but was apprehended by HPD officers a short time after.

Now, Bancroft is left to mourn her last moments with her brother together at the concert.

"Knowing we had that experience as our last memory is something wonderful to hold on to, and I will forever," she said.

A GoFundMe set up for Lewis' family has raised about $19,000 as of Monday morning.

Many fellow Swifties are leaving $13 donations -- a nod to Taylor's lucky number.

