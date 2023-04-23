Man returning from Taylor Swift concert at NRG Stadium fatally struck by alleged DWI suspect: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver following car trouble on the Southwest Freeway early Saturday morning, the Houston Police Department said.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Jacob Lewis, was returning from Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert at NRG Stadium with his sister when their car stalled in the northbound lane of US-59 and Shepherd Drive.

Lewis reportedly got out of the passenger seat and went to push the car when a driver in a Volkswagen Beetle came from behind, hit Lewis, and fled the scene, according to HPD.

Lewis died at the scene, police said.

Lewis's sister was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, HPD said.

A tow truck driver in the area saw the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Alan Bryant Hayes, and followed him to the 4500 block of Caroline Street before police were called.

Hayes attempted to run away on foot but was apprehended by HPD officers a short time after

According to charging documents, Hayes has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and driving while intoxicated.

Records show that Hayes was previously charged with DWI in 2014 and 2015.

Hayes is currently in custody on a $70,000 bond, charging documents read.

