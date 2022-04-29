Human remains found in December are that of 29-year-old missing Spring woman, officials confirm

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Over a year after she went missing, officials confirmed on Friday that human remains found back in December are those of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski.Pomaski was last seen alive at her boyfriend's home in Spring on April 25, 2021. At the time, authorities with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Pomaski disappeared "under suspicious circumstances."Her boyfriend, former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr., was arrested in northwest Houston after Pomaski went missing. He was placed in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.Ware, a convicted felon, was given no bond during a hearing on an unrelated case. The judge said it was "for the safety of the community."The ruling stems from an April arrest when deputies said Ware was driving 115 mph. Investigators said deputies found an ounce of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines in his possession, along with a loaded AK-47 and a loaded 9mm pistol.He was out on bond for that arrest when investigators said Pomaski disappeared. Investigators still believe Ware is a person of interest in Pomaski's disappearance, but he has not been charged in the case.The human remains were found in December during a search for the missing woman at a site in north Harris County. The location was identified during the investigation into Pomaski's disappearance."The investigation by HCSO Homicide is still open and an active case," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Friday.