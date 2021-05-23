Woman missing after attending party in April may be victim of foul play, HCSO says

Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen April 25 at a house party on Stallion Brooks Road in northwest Harris County. A source tells ABC13 Pomaski lived at the house where the party took place with her boyfriend, ex-NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. According to sources, Ware is not cooperating with investigators.
Texas EquuSearch, which joined the search for Pomaski on May 19, said she "vanished without any logical reason, and there is a heightened concerned for her well-being."
Court records show Ware has a criminal history dating back to 2007. He is a convicted felon and was most recently arrested in Montgomery County on April 19. Investigators there found drugs and guns in his car, but he was able to make bond and got out.
"A couple of days later, there is a big party at his house and then a fight broke out with him and Taylor, and, from what we understand, the fight got fairly violent," said Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.
Texas EquuSearch has been working closely with investigators on this case and Miller believes the worst has happened.
"This certainly is in no way going to have a happy ending," Miller said.
Eric Zuleger, a long-time friend of Taylor's, said he had been in touch with her in the weeks before her disappearance saying, "She was in danger, she was in trouble. There was violence, she referenced a gun being pulled on her. She was very scared, very nervous."
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they believe Pomaski may be a victim of foul play due to the circumstance of her disappearance. They have not named Ware, or anyone else, a person of interest or suspect.
Pomaski is a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs between 90 and 105 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a mole above her left eyebrow and a mole on the left side of her nose.
She also has an "Infinity Serenity" tattoo on the front of her hip.
If you have any information about Pomaski's disappearance, you can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
