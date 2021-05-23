Woman missing after attending party in April may be victim of foul play, HCSO says

Help us locate Taylor Pomaski, 29, she was last seen on April 25, 2021, in the 4500 block of Stallion Brooks Lane, in north Harris County. Taylor attended a party and has not been seen or heard from since.



Anyone with info call (713) 755-7427 or @CrimeStopHOU at (713) 222-8477. pic.twitter.com/G6OEPWU2SQ