missing woman

Woman missing after attending party in April may be victim of foul play, HCSO says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Foul play may be involved in woman's disappearance

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- As the search continues for a missing 29-year-old woman, who was last seen in April, authorities now believe she may be a victim of foul play.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen April 25 at a house party on Stallion Brooks Road in northwest Harris County. A source tells ABC13 Pomaski lived at the house where the party took place with her boyfriend, ex-NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. According to sources, Ware is not cooperating with investigators.

Texas EquuSearch, which joined the search for Pomaski on May 19, said she "vanished without any logical reason, and there is a heightened concerned for her well-being."

Court records show Ware has a criminal history dating back to 2007. He is a convicted felon and was most recently arrested in Montgomery County on April 19. Investigators there found drugs and guns in his car, but he was able to make bond and got out.

"A couple of days later, there is a big party at his house and then a fight broke out with him and Taylor, and, from what we understand, the fight got fairly violent," said Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.

Texas EquuSearch has been working closely with investigators on this case and Miller believes the worst has happened.

"This certainly is in no way going to have a happy ending," Miller said.

Eric Zuleger, a long-time friend of Taylor's, said he had been in touch with her in the weeks before her disappearance saying, "She was in danger, she was in trouble. There was violence, she referenced a gun being pulled on her. She was very scared, very nervous."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they believe Pomaski may be a victim of foul play due to the circumstance of her disappearance. They have not named Ware, or anyone else, a person of interest or suspect.

Pomaski is a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs between 90 and 105 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a mole above her left eyebrow and a mole on the left side of her nose.

She also has an "Infinity Serenity" tattoo on the front of her hip.



If you have any information about Pomaski's disappearance, you can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.



Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springsearchequusearchmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Brian Laundrie's remains given to forensic anthropologist
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
TIMELINE: What happened to Gabby Petito?
Silver Alert issued for missing Jersey Village woman
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News