Mom of missing Houston woman Taylor Pomaski to daughter's boyfriend: "Please tell us where she is"

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A sea of pink filled the sidewalk outside the Montgomery County courthouse as a group held up signs and posters for the case of missing woman Taylor Pomaski."Everyone out here (Wednesday) has on pink because that's very Taylor. Her very first car was a Mustang and she had it painted, truly the color of the shirts," said Taylor's mother Leslie Mandeville.Speaking on camera for the very first time, Mandeville remains strong and focused on her cause, keeping her daughter's boyfriend in jail."He was out on bond. He had his chance. He broke his bond. Why would we give him another chance?" she said.At just 29 years old, Pomaski vanished on April 25 while at a house party in northwest Harris County.Harris County investigators say she was last seen at her boyfriend's Spring area home in April. That boyfriend is former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr.Ware was arrested in Montgomery County on April 19 for driving 115 mph. Inside his car, deputies said they found drugs and loaded guns, including an AK-47.Ware, who has a lengthy criminal history, is already a convicted felon, but in April he was still granted a bond which he posted. Days after his release Pomaski stopped responding to messages and calls."We knew something was wrong," said Mandeville.She filed two missing persons reports and called Texas EquuSearch. Harris County investigators said Ware refused to cooperate in the search to find his girlfriend, and in June he was found in violation of that Montgomery County bond.He was re-arrested, this time by U.S. Marshals. Prosecutors say he was in possession of another gun and a judge denied him bond, calling him a danger to the community."If you look at his rap sheet. If you look at the charges that have been filed against him, if you look at the convictions, it's terrifying. It's absolutely terrifying," said Angelina Farris with Texas EquuSearch.Now, the man who is a person of interest in Pomaski's disappearance is fighting to be released from jail. Ware's attorneys have filed an appeal with the 9th District Court of Appeals.A panel of three judges will read Ware's case on Nov. 23. Ahead of that decision, supporters of Pomaski rallied around Mandeville and gathered in pink shirts to protest Ware's bond appeal."Their job is to protect our communities. Their job is not to be friendly to the criminals," said Pomaski's friend Eric Zuleger.Meanwhile, their search continues to find Pomaski."(Pomaski) is funny, she just loves life and we miss her very much," said Mandeville. "Please tell us where she is and what happened to her. We just want to bring her home whatever that looks like."If you have information on Pomaski's disappearance, you can provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.