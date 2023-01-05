Suspect in Takeoff's murder released on $1 million bond, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff is out on a $1 million bond.

Records show Patrick Clark made bond on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Judge keeps bond at $1M for suspect in rapper Takeoff's murder despite attorney's request

This comes after Clark's defense team had tried to have his bond lowered, saying he could not come up with the cash to get out.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, was shot to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston. Police said he was in a crowd of people and an innocent bystander near an argument over a dice game.

SEE ALSO: Takeoff arrest: More than 30 people fled shooting scene without giving HPD a statement, police say

While Clark maintains his innocence, detectives said he had a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in another when he was caught on camera firing his weapon. Those bullets allegedly struck Takeoff.

Clark is due to appear in court again in March.