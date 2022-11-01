Who was Takeoff? A look into the Migos rapper's life, career before his shooting death in Houston

Takeoff -- who was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset -- was 28.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kirshnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, was part of the American hip-hop trio, Migos, which formed in 2008.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Takeoff was shot to death outside a Houston bowling alley at just 28 years old, a representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to The Associated Press.

The Grammy-nominated group from Georgia also consisted of rappers Quavo and Offset, both family members of Takeoff.

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was Takeoff's uncle, and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known as Offset, was Quavo's cousin. Offset is married to Cardi B.

The three were raised by Takeoff's mother, Quavo's older sister.

Takeoff, from left, Quavo and Offset, of Migos, appear at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 23, 2019. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

As of this year, the trio was still together, although there were rumors of them potentially breaking up.

In 2013, Migos released their breakthrough single "Versace," which brought significant success for them. In 2016, their success grew even further after they released the famous hit "Bad and Boujee."

Takeoff and his uncle Quavo had just released a music video for their new single "Messy" on Monday after releasing their debut album "Only Built for Infinity Links," on Oct. 7.

Takeoff, left, and Quavo of Migos, arrive at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Two days before his death, Takeoff and Quavo performed as UNC & Phew at Lil Wayne's annual festival in New Orleans.

