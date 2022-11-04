Nurse shares what happened after Houston shooting that killed rapper Takeoff

Kirshnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, was killed in a shooting at 810 Billiard and Bowling.

A nurse was one of the first to respond to the shooting that killed Migos rapper Takeoff. Now, she's sharing more about what she saw that night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A nurse who heard shots the night Migos rapper Takeoff was killed, is now sharing more about what happened after and her fast action to help.

Kirshnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, was killed Tuesday morning at 810 Billiard and Bowling alley at 1210 San Jacinto Street in downtown Houston.

A nurse, who doesn't want to be identified, said the shooting shook her out of her sleep. Despite her fear, the ear-splitting cries for help inspired her instincts are a caregiver to kick in.

SEE ALSO: HPD chief wants change in hip-hop community to start in Houston after Takeoff's death

"I could feel my heartbeat like it was in my throat," she said. "The first thing to do was put pressure on the wound. (But) it was too late."

By the time she got to the scene, she believed Takeoff was already dead. When she was asked why CPR was not done, she explained it wouldn't have been the thing to do.

"That would not be appropriate, especially with a gunshot wound. Would never do CPR because you would be circulating the blood, and the blood would come right out of the (bullet) hole," she explained. "So the first thing to do is to put pressure on the wound."

SEE ALSO: Who was Takeoff? A look into the Migos rapper's life, career before his shooting death in Houston

The nurse said she had no idea Takeoff was part of Migos, or that his uncle was fellow member, Quavo.

"I knew nothing about who they were with. I didn't know these people were famous," she said. "The uncle was very distraught. After I told him, he said, 'No, no,' and I started crying. And he grabbed me, and said, 'Please, please,' and I started bawling."

Houston police have since confirmed there was more than one shooter that night, but they have not been identified.