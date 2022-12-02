Houston police to give update Friday in Migos rapper Takeoff's murder

Officials said surveillance video and an anonymous witness tied Cameron Joshua to the scene. Still, no one has been charged with Takeoff's murder, but maybe HPD will provide us with some answers Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A month after Migos rapper Takeoff was murdered at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, we've been constantly searching for an answer from the Houston Police Department as to who should be held responsible. On Friday, officers announced they will hold a briefing to discuss an update in Takeoff's deadly shooting.

The briefing is expected to take place at 2 p.m. from the departments headquarter on Travis Street.

The most recent update in the murder is from Wednesday, after 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a weapon stemming from the night of Takeoff's death. Still, no one has been charged with the rapper's murder.

Joshua appeared in court on Wednesday morning. It was revealed during the appearance that surveillance video and an anonymous witness who told police that Joshua had a firearm led police to tie the man to the Takeoff shooting scene.

"We believe Cameron Joshua has been appropriately charged in this case," Prosecutor Matt Gilliam said. "We're continuing our investigation into the death of Takeoff."

ORIGINAL REPORT: HPD chief wants change in hip-hop community to start in Houston after Takeoff's death

Joshua's attorney Christopher Downey said he believes if the district attorney thought Joshua was involved with the shooting, his charges would have been different.

"I haven't seen anything to suggest Cameron Joshua had anything to do with the shooting -- that he discharged a firearm, that caused his death, or was even involved in it," his attorney said.

Downey explained that since Joshua was already out on bond for possessing a fake ID, his bond hearing has been rescheduled to next week. A judge will determine if bond should be revoked altogether.

Records show the man has several prior charges in Harris County, including burglary of motor vehicle and tampering with a government record.

RELATED: Nurse shares what happened after Houston shooting that killed rapper Takeoff

He also has out-of-state fugitive charges, records show.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, police received a call about a shooting at 810 Billiard and Bowling alley at 1210 San Jacinto Street in downtown Houston.

On the scene, police officers found a man shot and killed on the third floor, just outside the front door of the alley. The man was identified as Kirshnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, police said.

SEE ALSO: Who was Takeoff? A look into the Migos rapper's life, career before his shooting death in Houston

Takeoff was part of Migos, along with Quavo and Offset.

Employees at the scene told HPD officers that a large group of people gathered in the front door area after a party had ended. That gathering led to some sort of argument, which ended in the deadly shooting.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. Two other people, a 23-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman were also shot and took themselves to the hospital.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They first broke through with the massive hit "Versace" in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake, heightening its popularity.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit "Bad and Boujee," featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called "Culture," "Culture II" and "Culture III," with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like "Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj)," "Stir Fry," and "Walk It Talk It."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Fans, celebrities remember Migos rapper Takeoff after deadly shooting in downtown Houston

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.