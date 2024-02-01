2 young men found shot to death inside crashed car in Spring area, sheriff says

Deputies thought they were just responding to a crash, but when they arrived, they found two victims dead with gunshot wounds. The sheriff said they were in their late teens to early 20s.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after two young men were found shot and killed along a Spring-area road.

Their bodies were found inside a crashed-out car on Paloma Drive near Gosling Road, just inside the Grand Parkway, around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were initially called for what was believed to be a car crash. But when they arrived at the scene, they found two males -- a front passenger and the driver -- dead with gunshot wounds.

"The deceased males are in a single-vehicle sedan. Both the driver and the front passenger are the ones that are deceased. They appear to be Hispanic males, described to be either in their late teens, possibly early 20s, but more on the teen side," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "So, pretty young, pretty sad situation. Our condolences go out to the to families, to see young people losing their lives due to gun violence for whatever the reason may have been."

Deputies did not immediately have any information on a possible suspect or motive.

However, investigators said there were possibly other people inside the car when the gunshots were fired.

It's unclear if the car was moving or stopped at the time of the shooting before it crashed into a fence.

HCSO is asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras.