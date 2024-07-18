2 people hurt after group of suspects break into apartment through patio and open fire, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused in a violent break-in that injured two people in the Fourth Ward area overnight.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at an apartment complex along West Dallas Street near Gillette, just west of downtown.

Witnesses told police that five to six people jumped the gate of the back patio of an apartment home and broke in. Moments later, neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

HPD officers arrived and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man is in critical condition, while the woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, is expected to recover.

Two other people allegedly hid in a bedroom when hearing the commotion.

Police said the gunmen got away on foot.

No motive or description of the suspects has been released.

