2 people injured after shooters open fire outside NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured after authorities say gunfire erupted outside a northeast Houston convenience store Wednesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting outside the business on Green Street in the Greater Fifth Ward area, where several crime scene markers could be seen being placed by officers.

According to police, people were hanging out outside the corner store when someone in a gray sedan drove up and started firing rifle rounds.

Police believe the passenger and driver of that vehicle then got out and started shooting toward the store, injuring one person.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard the gunfire and tried to avoid getting shot.

"The only person that we know was hit from those rounds that went off is a guy that was shot in the leg," Lt. R. Willkens with HPD said. "That individual started discharging a pistol back toward the suspects."

Willkens said they are unsure whether one of those bullets hit a second person who was also injured.

"We do have an individual at the hospital who's been shot in the shoulder," he added. " So we're working to figure out how he's related or if he's related or not."

Authorities said they had not made any arrests and are looking at surveillance video of the incident.

