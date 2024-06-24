Man charged with capital murder after 2 people were shot outside Spring Branch apartment: HPD

Gustavo Flores is in custody after being accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man and 40-year-old woman in Spring Branch, HPD says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect wanted for the murder of two people Saturday night outside a Spring Branch apartment complex is awaiting extradition back to Harris County after being arrested by the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.

Gustavo Flores, 40, is charged with capital murder after a 22-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were found shot to death in the front parking lot of 1300 North Post Oak Apartments.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. after witnesses called about a disturbance between two men and a woman before hearing gunshots. A witness said she looked from her balcony and saw both victims lying on the ground.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced them dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Their identities have not been released by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Services.

Police did not elaborate on if there was a possible connection between Flores and the victims or what the disturbance was about.

Houston police said witnesses were able to provide helpful descriptions of the suspect and his getaway car. The Victoria County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by HPD that Flores was likely heading south on Highway 59 in an attempt to flee to Mexico.

He was found when deputies conducted a traffic search before he was arrested and booked into the Victoria County Jail. VCSO said Flores is a Mexican national and they are working to confirm his status in the United States.

Flores is awaiting extradition back to Harris County on capital murder charges.