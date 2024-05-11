2 customers shot over waitress' stolen cell phone in Denver Harbor area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to find out if charges will be filed against a man accused of shooting two customers over a waitress' stolen phone on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department said the incident unfolded at a sports bar along Lyons Avenue and Boyles in the Denver Harbor area.

Just before 2 a.m., a waitress reportedly noticed her phone had been stolen from behind the bar where two men were drinking together.

Police said a manager looked at surveillance video showing one of the two customers at the bar had taken the phone.

That's when the woman decided to call her boyfriend and confront the customer.

"She confronted him and said, 'Hey, please give me my phone back.' He wouldn't do so. He lied and said he didn't take it. At that point, she called her boyfriend, who was close by - he's the individual who did the shooting. He comes over to this location and confronts the two males or the one who supposedly took the phone, and they actually get into a physical tussle," Lt. R. Willkens with HPD said at the scene.

Willkens said the boyfriend grabbed a gun out of his car and started hitting the man who allegedly took the phone.

"The other male comes out of the bar - comes out and tries to help his buddy. They're both fighting the one male with the gun - who is the boyfriend - and he ends up discharging his gun twice, hitting one in the torso and the other one in the torso," Willkens said.

The two customers who were shot are expected to survive, according to police.

Authorities said the shooter and waitress stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Investigators will talk to the district attorney's office to determine if charges will be filed.