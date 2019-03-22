minute maid park

Leave the backpacks at home, Astros fans

Leave the bags at home, Astros fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros pursuit of another world championship will require fans to turn out at Minute Maid Park in droves.

They just ask you to leave the backpacks in the car or at home.

With just four days before the first preseason home game and more than two weeks before the 2019 home opener, the Astros announced their new backpack policy at Minute Maid Park.

Starting with Monday's game vs. Pittsburgh, no backpack will be allowed in the ballpark on game days.

However, there are exceptions. Diaper bags, single-compartment drawstring bags and other bags used for medical reasons may be granted, the team said. Still, all bags will be searched before fans enter the ballpark.

The Astros offered their A-Z guide on their website for fans who need further clarification on game day rules.

