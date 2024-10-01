ABC13 brings you American League Wild Card Game 2 on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Houston Astros enter rare early elimination game after loss in Wild Card opener vs. Detroit Tigers

Third baseman Alex Bregman will enter free agency after the 2024 postseason is over. Ahead of the Wild Card Series, Jose Altuve expressed hope his teammate's days in Houston aren't over.

Third baseman Alex Bregman will enter free agency after the 2024 postseason is over. Ahead of the Wild Card Series, Jose Altuve expressed hope his teammate's days in Houston aren't over.

Third baseman Alex Bregman will enter free agency after the 2024 postseason is over. Ahead of the Wild Card Series, Jose Altuve expressed hope his teammate's days in Houston aren't over.

Third baseman Alex Bregman will enter free agency after the 2024 postseason is over. Ahead of the Wild Card Series, Jose Altuve expressed hope his teammate's days in Houston aren't over.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are entering rare territory - a postseason elimination game before the American League Championship Series.

On Tuesday, a packed Minute Maid Park crowd watched the Detroit Tigers jump on Houston's starting pitcher Framber Valdez early with a three-run second inning to propel the final AL playoff entrant to a Wild Card Series Game 1 win.

In contrast, the Tigers' Tarik Skubal tamed Astros batters, limiting them to four hits, none of them for extra bases, across six innings.

The bats woke up when Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, and Yainer Diaz registered the first three hits of the ninth inning while down by three runs. Houston plated the first run of their afternoon at that time, but it was too little, too late. With bases loaded and two outs, Jason Heyward lined out to Spencer Torkelson to end the game. The Astros drop Game 1, 3-1.

The outing was Valdez's fourth consecutive postseason defeat dating back to last year's AL Division Series.

The video above is a Game 1 preview produced on Sept. 30, 2024.

The loss sets up something the Astros haven't encountered in nine seasons: an elimination game in the Wild Card round. Since 2015, the Astros are 9-8 in playoff elimination games, most happening in the AL Championship Series or the World Series.

The only other time they've faced elimination in the Wild Card was in 2015 against the New York Yankees when that round was a one-game series.

Houston currently holds a streak of seven ALCS appearances. Hunter Brown, a Michigan native, is slated to start on the mound for the Astros in Game 2.

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña forces out Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson at second but is unable to throw out Parker Meadows on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

Minute Maid Park hosts the Tigers again for Game 2 on Wednesday. ABC13 will air the do-or-die game for the Astros at 1:30 p.m.

You can tune in to Channel 13 on television in the Houston area.

You can stream ABC13 if you also have Hulu + Live TV.

SEE MORE: 2024 Astros take fans on a rollercoaster ride: 5 defining moments of the unlikely division champs