'TAKE IT BACK': Astros unveil all of the fan freebies for 2019

From replica jerseys, to Hawaiian shirts, to the baseball fan's holy grail - bobbleheads, the Astros have many promotional items you'll covet this season.
Here is the official slate of the 2019 season giveways:
- April 5 vs. Oakland: 2019 schedule magnet for all fans, presented by United
- April 22 vs. Minnesota: George Springer replica orange jersey for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Coca-Cola
- April 26 vs. Cleveland: Alex Bregman Stare bobblehead giveaway for the first 10,000 fans, presented by H-E-B
- April 28 vs. Cleveland: Astros clear tote bag for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist
- May 6 vs. Kansas City: 'Hugs for Homers' dual bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Bank of America
- May 11 vs. Texas: Justin Verlander replica white jersey for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist
- May 12 vs. Texas: Astros clutch for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist
- May 22 vs. Chicago White Sox: Yuli Gurriel 'swing' bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans
- June 8 vs. Baltimore: Jose Altuve replica navy jersey for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Coca-Cola
- June 9 vs. Baltimore: Orbit socks for the first 10,000 fans
- June 11 vs. Milwaukee: Fire helmets for the first 10,000 fans ages 12 years old and under, presented by The Hartford
- June 12 vs. Milwaukee: George Springer 'thumbs up' bobblehead for all fans, presented by H-E-B
- June 15 vs. Toronto: River hat for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist
- June 16 vs. Toronto: Hawaiian shirt for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist
- June 26 vs. Pittsburgh: Jose Altuve 'sliding' bobblehead for all fans, presented by Coca-Cola
- June 28 vs. Seattle: Fanny pack for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Netspend
- June 29 vs. Seattle: Michael Brantley orange replica jersey for the first 10,000 fans, presented by AT&T
- July 6 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Gerrit Cole 'Cole Train' pitching bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Nolan Ryan Beef
- July 7 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Carlos Correa youth replica navy jersey for first 10,000 fans 12 years old and under, presented by Exclusive Furniture
- July 19 vs. Texas: Lone Star series T-shirt for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Germania
- July 20 vs. Texas: Astros tote bag for the first 10,000 fans, presented by MLB Network
- July 22 vs. Oakland: Carlos Correa bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Goya
- Aug. 2 vs. Seattle: Nolan Ryan replica rainbow shoulder jersey for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist
- Aug. 3 vs. Seattle: Astros Hall of Fame plaque monument for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist
- Aug. 4 vs. Seattle: Replica Astros Hall of Fame jacket statue for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist
- Aug. 6 vs. Colorado: Topps baseball cards for all fans, presented by Topps
- Sept. 7 vs. Seattle: Justin Verlander bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans
- Sept. 11 vs. Oakland: Astros challenge coin for the first 10,000 fans, presented by LyondellBasell
- Sept. 22 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Team poster and 2020 schedule for the first 10,000 fans
In addition, the Astros have added its brand new "T-Shirt Tuesday" promotion, which offers an exclusive designed tee for sale during home games that fall on a Tuesday.
Other regular promotions are returning, including Dollar Dog Night, which falls on Tuesdays; Friday Night Fireworks; Friday pregame happy hour; and Kids Run the Bases Sundays.
Other dates of note include May 7 for "Game of Thrones" night; June 7 for "Star Wars" night; May 10 for Pinot in the Park; May 25 for Bayou Bash Street Fest; June 9 for Orbit's birthday celebration; June 30 for Princess Day; and July 21 for Superhero Day.
Full details of the promotions can be found here.
As for single-game tickets, select fans can purchase tickets with a presale password from 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The wider single-game ticket sale to the public is set to begin Friday at 9 a.m.
And for those who just want to purchase tickets on bobblehead days, the Astros are offering a 10-game mini-plan for as little as $230, excluding fees, for one seat. You can find more info on mini-plans here.
