'TAKE IT BACK': Astros unveil all of the fan freebies for 2019

April 5 vs. Oakland : 2019 schedule magnet for all fans, presented by United

: 2019 schedule magnet for all fans, presented by United April 22 vs. Minnesota : George Springer replica orange jersey for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Coca-Cola

: replica orange jersey for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Coca-Cola April 26 vs. Cleveland : Alex Bregman Stare bobblehead giveaway for the first 10,000 fans, presented by H-E-B

: Stare bobblehead giveaway for the first 10,000 fans, presented by H-E-B April 28 vs. Cleveland : Astros clear tote bag for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist

: Astros clear tote bag for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist May 6 vs. Kansas City : 'Hugs for Homers' dual bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Bank of America

: dual bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Bank of America May 11 vs. Texas : Justin Verlander replica white jersey for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist

: replica white jersey for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist May 12 vs. Texas : Astros clutch for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist

: Astros clutch for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist May 22 vs. Chicago White Sox : Yuli Gurriel 'swing' bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans

: 'swing' bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans June 8 vs. Baltimore : Jose Altuve replica navy jersey for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Coca-Cola

: replica navy jersey for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Coca-Cola June 9 vs. Baltimore : Orbit socks for the first 10,000 fans

: Orbit socks for the first 10,000 fans June 11 vs. Milwaukee : Fire helmets for the first 10,000 fans ages 12 years old and under, presented by The Hartford

: Fire helmets for the first 10,000 fans ages 12 years old and under, presented by The Hartford June 12 vs. Milwaukee : George Springer 'thumbs up' bobblehead for all fans, presented by H-E-B

: 'thumbs up' bobblehead for all fans, presented by H-E-B June 15 vs. Toronto : River hat for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist

: River hat for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist June 16 vs. Toronto : Hawaiian shirt for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist

: Hawaiian shirt for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist June 26 vs. Pittsburgh : Jose Altuve 'sliding' bobblehead for all fans, presented by Coca-Cola

: 'sliding' bobblehead for all fans, presented by Coca-Cola June 28 vs. Seattle : Fanny pack for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Netspend

: Fanny pack for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Netspend June 29 vs. Seattle : Michael Brantley orange replica jersey for the first 10,000 fans, presented by AT&T

: orange replica jersey for the first 10,000 fans, presented by AT&T July 6 vs. Los Angeles Angels : Gerrit Cole 'Cole Train' pitching bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Nolan Ryan Beef

: 'Cole Train' pitching bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans, presented by Nolan Ryan Beef July 7 vs. Los Angeles Angels : Carlos Correa youth replica navy jersey for first 10,000 fans 12 years old and under, presented by Exclusive Furniture

: youth replica navy jersey for first 10,000 fans 12 years old and under, presented by Exclusive Furniture July 19 vs. Texas : Lone Star series T-shirt for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Germania

: Lone Star series T-shirt for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Germania July 20 vs. Texas : Astros tote bag for the first 10,000 fans, presented by MLB Network

: Astros tote bag for the first 10,000 fans, presented by MLB Network July 22 vs. Oakland : Carlos Correa bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Goya

: bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Goya Aug. 2 vs. Seattle : Nolan Ryan replica rainbow shoulder jersey for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist

: replica rainbow shoulder jersey for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist Aug. 3 vs. Seattle : Astros Hall of Fame plaque monument for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist

: Astros Hall of Fame plaque monument for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist Aug. 4 vs. Seattle : Replica Astros Hall of Fame jacket statue for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist

: Replica Astros Hall of Fame jacket statue for the first 10,000 fans, presented by Houston Methodist Aug. 6 vs. Colorado : Topps baseball cards for all fans, presented by Topps

: Topps baseball cards for all fans, presented by Topps Sept. 7 vs. Seattle : Justin Verlander bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans

: bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans Sept. 11 vs. Oakland : Astros challenge coin for the first 10,000 fans, presented by LyondellBasell

: Astros challenge coin for the first 10,000 fans, presented by LyondellBasell Sept. 22 vs. Los Angeles Angels : Team poster and 2020 schedule for the first 10,000 fans

EMBED >More News Videos The 88-year-old dad was so thankful for his Spring Training tickets to see the Houston Astros.

EMBED >More News Videos Jose Altuve confident in 2019 Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you were some of the lucky Astros fans who got access to a single-game ticket presale on Thursday, you may have also noticed the team revealed its full slate of giveaways in 2019.From replica jerseys, to Hawaiian shirts, to the baseball fan's holy grail - bobbleheads, the Astros have many promotional items you'll covet this season.In addition, the Astros have added its brand new "T-Shirt Tuesday" promotion, which offers an exclusive designed tee for sale during home games that fall on a Tuesday.Other regular promotions are returning, including Dollar Dog Night, which falls on Tuesdays; Friday Night Fireworks; Friday pregame happy hour; and Kids Run the Bases Sundays.Other dates of note include May 7 for "Game of Thrones" night; June 7 for "Star Wars" night; May 10 for Pinot in the Park; May 25 for Bayou Bash Street Fest; June 9 for Orbit's birthday celebration; June 30 for Princess Day; and July 21 for Superhero Day.Full details of the promotions can be found here As for single-game tickets, select fans can purchase tickets with a presale password from 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The wider single-game ticket sale to the public is set to begin Friday at 9 a.m.And for those who just want to purchase tickets on bobblehead days, the Astros are offering a 10-game mini-plan for as little as $230, excluding fees, for one seat. You can find more info on mini-plans here