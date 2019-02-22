HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A British baseball fan will likely have a smashing good time when he comes to visit Minute Maid Park in May, courtesy of Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.
The invitation came about after a Twitter user, who goes by the name Baseball Brit, said he quit his job for the love of the game.
"I've made a pretty life-changing slash poor decision to quit my job of the last 10 years as a teacher in order to attend 162 baseball games in 2019," Baseball Brit said in a minute long video that has now reached 279,000 views and counting.
Besides calling himself an "unofficial and unpaid beat writer of sorts," he says he's willing to drop everything simply because he loves baseball and wants to help people in England learn more about it.
So how is Baseball Brit going about this adventure? He plans to visit all 30 ballparks to talk to fans and players, which probably now includes McCullers.
After hearing about Baseball Brit's plan, McCullers stepped in to show him some Southern hospitality, saying he wants to leave tickets and batting practice passes for him when he visits Minute Maid Park.
When you come to beautiful Minute Maid Park for an Astros game. I would love to leave you some tickets and BP passes so you can share the game of baseball and our beautiful park with everyone following your journey! Really cool stuff. https://t.co/OGChstHjI9— Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) February 21, 2019
Baseball Brit, who appears to bear a resemblance to ace Justin Verlander, is hopeful he can get one more request met involving JV.
"It would be smashing to discuss moustache maintenance with @JustinVerlander too. Do you think he would mind?" Baseball Brit followed up.
Gosh. This is awfully kind of you Mr. McCullers. I'm there on May 10th.— Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit) February 21, 2019
It would be smashing to discuss moustache maintenance with @JustinVerlander too. Do you think he would mind? 🇬🇧⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Fz1dlVa2J1
We have a feeling this could be the beginning of a beautiful baseball friendship.