SPORTS

Lance McCullers offers free Astros tickets to British fan who quit job to visit ballparks

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Ward explains how Union Station came to be the Astros' home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A British baseball fan will likely have a smashing good time when he comes to visit Minute Maid Park in May, courtesy of Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

The invitation came about after a Twitter user, who goes by the name Baseball Brit, said he quit his job for the love of the game.

"I've made a pretty life-changing slash poor decision to quit my job of the last 10 years as a teacher in order to attend 162 baseball games in 2019," Baseball Brit said in a minute long video that has now reached 279,000 views and counting.

Besides calling himself an "unofficial and unpaid beat writer of sorts," he says he's willing to drop everything simply because he loves baseball and wants to help people in England learn more about it.

So how is Baseball Brit going about this adventure? He plans to visit all 30 ballparks to talk to fans and players, which probably now includes McCullers.

After hearing about Baseball Brit's plan, McCullers stepped in to show him some Southern hospitality, saying he wants to leave tickets and batting practice passes for him when he visits Minute Maid Park.


Baseball Brit, who appears to bear a resemblance to ace Justin Verlander, is hopeful he can get one more request met involving JV.

"It would be smashing to discuss moustache maintenance with @JustinVerlander too. Do you think he would mind?" Baseball Brit followed up.



We have a feeling this could be the beginning of a beautiful baseball friendship.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsenglandHouston AstrosbaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Five offseason moves to improve all 16 AFC teams
James Harden says Scott Foster shouldn't officiate Rockets games
LeBron rallies Lakers to 111-106 victory over Rockets
Magnolia West girls' hoops enter uncharted playoff territory
More Sports
Top Stories
Gunman opens fire on group from roof, killing 2
Barbed wire put at border in El Paso to stop illegal crossings
Crime on METRO platforms up double digits in last year
Man says Gerald Goines falsely linked him to drug house
Virgin Mary appears on Rosenberg family's home
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
Southwest responds to complaints after reported system-wide issue
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
Show More
Man victim of tailgate theft a second time
Gun-toting grandma shoots at man trying to break inside home
Alleged drunk driver nearly hits man after veering off street
How you can get hired if you have a criminal record
Officer-involved shooting forces closure on Beechnut
More News