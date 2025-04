Vintage Minute Maid Park signs and train pieces up for auction on Astros' site

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Minute Maid Park memorabilia is hitting the auction block.

Signs from the pre-Daikin era are now on sale on the Astros' online auction site.

ABC13 checked and found the cheapest bids were $500 for two letters from the old signs.

You can also bid on a collection of oranges and a metal sign from the old Minute Maid Park train.

The auction ends April 27.