Sports

Karbach Brewery and Astros' new beer on the shelves

EMBED <>More Videos

Sick of drinking Bud Light at the ball game? Karbach Brewery and the Astros are teaming up to introduce a new beer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sick of drinking Bud Light at the ball game? Karbach Brewery and the Astros are teaming up to introduce a new beer.

The new brew is called Crawford Bock. The name is a play off the street that's home to Minute Maid Park. The can design is a blend of old and new, inspired by the old school Astros rainbow uniforms and Minute Maid Park's iconic "Crawford Boxes" seating section.

Can't wait to try it? It's on the shelves now!

Crawford Bock (4.5% ABV) is described as a smooth, malty beer.

A portion of sales from every keg and case will benefit the Astros Foundation and its community initiatives, which include youth baseball and softball, military support, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonbreweryhouston astrosminute maid parkcraft beerbeer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed in crash after possible tire blowout on North Fwy
Teen missing after stepdad shot to death at home in NE Harris Co.
Deputies: Woman kills self on I-45 by walking onto freeway
Houston Weather: Cold start to the work week
Missing sisters reunited with family after days in the woods
Suspected drunk driver faces new charge after woman dies
Should your pet try CBD? What you need to know
Show More
Local 'American Idol' singers punch golden tickets to next round
Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to possible engine fires
'My heart sank:' Friend remembers teen killed in hit-and-run
Theodore the dog looking healthy, but still recovering
Snooze: An AM Eatery coming to The Woodlands
More TOP STORIES News