Alex Bregman reveals new partnership with Adidas

Quick facts on Astros star Alex Bregman.

In spite of an underwhelming salary this year with the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman is proving to be a person in demand.

The latest milestone in the star third baseman's appeal is his addition as an Adidas athlete. Bregman and the recognizable apparel brand revealed their partnership under Team Adidas.

"Roster: UPGRADED. Let's get this new wave started," the Twitter account for the Adidas Baseball arm posted on Tuesday. The tweet also featured a short sizzle reel promoting the acquisition of Bregman, centered around mock push notifications from Adidas and his Astros teammate and fellow Adidas athlete Carlos Correa.

Bregman is also the latest athlete representing Houston for the Adidas brand. Aside from Correa, Houston Rockets MVP James Harden signed a 13-year, $200 million endorsement deal with Adidas back in 2015.

