ABC13 is bringing you Astros-Tigers Game 2 on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Alex Bregman's last hurrah with Astros? Houston fights for survival in AL Wild Card Game 2

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "It can't end this early, right?"

Astros fans could be asking themselves this question as their team faces an elimination game on Wednesday afternoon in the American League Wild Card Series' second game against the Detroit Tigers, who tamed the seven-time AL Championship Series finalists in Tuesday's opener.

The 'Stros have several things at stake beyond their improbable division-winning season.

Eyewitness Sports sets the table for Houston's fight for survival two games into its 2024 postseason run.

Where can I watch AL Wild Card Game 2?

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña forces out Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson at second but is unable to throw out Parker Meadows on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

ABC13 is the broadcasting home of the Astros in the AL Wild Card Series. You can tune in to Channel 13 on TV in the Houston area.

You can stream ABC13 if you also have Hulu + Live TV.

What time does the game start?

ESPN on ABC coverage on ABC13 begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The first pitch is 30 minutes later.

How many wins are needed to advance to the AL Division Series?

This AL Wild Card Series - one of two during this round - requires two wins out of three games, all played at the higher seed's home ballpark.

With a Game 2 victory, the Tigers can advance to the ALDS on Wednesday. Otherwise, Houston could force a deciding Game 3 on Thursday. The Astros must win two straight games to make it out of the Wild Card Series.

The winner advances to face the Cleveland Guardians, starting on Saturday.

What are the storylines to watch in Game 2?

Alex Bregman's final 'Stros game?

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman looks from the dugout during the first inning of Game 1 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

The star third baseman has earned world championships and All-Star nods since his big league call-up in 2016.

Bregman, 30, finishes a contract that paid him $30.5 million last year and this year. He will become a free agent once the Astros begin the offseason, and a contract far exceeding his multi-million dollar salary is expected.

Whether the Astros will offer big money to retain Bregman remains to be seen, but fans operated with the belief his Houston days are winding down. The Minute Maid Park crowd gave Bregman an ovation when the Astros substituted him out of the team's final home regular season game.

An Astros victory on Tuesday extends his stay by at least one more game.

This scenario also applies to 41-year-old pitcher Justin Verlander, whose 2025 option did not vest due to a shortfall of innings pitched. He could leave Houston without throwing in a game this postseason for the Astros.

A Detroit kid vs. the Tigers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown reacts after striking out Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Houston. AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Astros manager Joe Espada decided to start Hunter Brown on the mound to keep their season alive.

The 11-win starting pitcher broke out in 2024 as a concrete rotation piece for seasons to come, but his biggest test during his short stint in Houston is having to tame the Tigers' bats in an elimination game.

Brown, 26, is a Detroit native who grew up a Tigers fan and idolized former Detroit ace Justin Verlander.

Brown has pitched 10.2 innings over seven playoff appearances since 2022, but Wednesday marks his first-ever postseason start.

The Tigers will counter with a bullpen game, with relief pitcher Tyler Holton opening.

Astros have been here before

Despite the Game 1 loss, ESPN Bet still favors Houston in Game 2.

The Astros own a 9-8 record in postseason elimination games since 2015.

The last time Houston won an elimination game to force another one right after was in the 2020 AL Championship Series when the Astros dropped the first three games but won the next three to force Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

