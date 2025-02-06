Minute Maid Park no more: Astros remove sign from home stadium as part of transition to Daikin Park

The Minute Maid Park signage was removed from the Houston Astros' home as part of the ballpark's official transition to Daikin Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Minute Maid Park is now part of Houston's history.

While some fans may still not believe it, Minute Maid Park is now Daikin Park.

The old Minute Maid Park signs were removed from the Houston Astros' home Wednesday and replaced with new Daikin Park signs.

SkyEye flew over downtown as crews started removing the signage from the ballpark.

The unique stadium, just off I-59, has been Minute Maid Park, also known as the Juice Box, for the past 22 years.

But in November of last year, the team announced a new 15-year naming rights agreement with Daikin, an international HVAC company. The deal runs through the 2039 season.

Daikin is one of the world's largest air conditioner companies. It is based in Japan and has a large factory in Waller.

The ballpark opened as Enron Field in the year 2000 and was briefly named Astros Field after Enron's bankruptcy. It was then renamed Minute Maid Park in 2002.

It won't be too long before fans start heading to Daikin Park, as the team's first spring training game is just a few weeks away.

Spring season officially starts next week when pitchers and catchers report to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Astros Opening Day is 49 days away when the 'Stros host the New York Mets on March 27.