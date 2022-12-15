22-year-old charged with murder 10 months after Memphis rapper Snootie Wild killed in Houston

In an update from HPD, officers said a woman, whose vehicle was stuck in the ditch, reported the rapper had approached her and pointed a gun at her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder nearly 10 months after Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was killed on Houston's southside.

Ivory Duke Williams is charged with murder in the death of Snootie Wild, whose real name is LePreston Porter III.

The video above is from a previous report.

After receiving a report from their ShotSpotter program, Houston police responded to 4213 Alice Street at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2022.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Rapper Snootie Wild dies in Houston hospital from gunshot wound to neck, police confirm

At the scene, officers found Porter in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the neck. The 36-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he died the following day.

A woman reportedly told investigators that her vehicle got stuck in the ditch and several people attempted to help her.

She said that's when Porter walked up and pointed a gun at her.

The woman told police that as she ran away, she heard a gunshot, but didn't realize Porter had been shot. She called 911 and told dispatchers the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

After further investigation, police identified Williams as the suspect in the shooting. He was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 14 without incident.

SEE ALSO: Man in critical condition after being shot in the neck and car left in a ditch, police say