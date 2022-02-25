shooting

Man in critical condition after being shot in the neck and car left in a ditch, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man found shot in the neck and car left in a ditch, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot in the neck next to an SUV in a ditch early Friday morning along England Street near Alice Street, police say.

Police say they arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. after responding to their Shotspotter Program, which detects gunshots around Houston. Once they were on their way, calls began rolling in, reporting shots fired.

Authorities say the victim received CPR at the scene and was sent to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Doctors say it is a 50/50 chance he will be OK.

According to investigators, a neighbor caught the entire incident on camera.

"It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually," said officer R. Willkens.

Police surrounded the neighborhood searching for a man and woman they believe to be the suspects. Police say there is a high possibility they are still in the area.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongun safetygun controlneighborhood watchgun violencesuspect profileshootinggun lawsguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Family to say final goodbye to 9-year-old at funeral
Grieving community remembers deputy killed at mall in Sharpstown
Suspect identified in shooting death of San Jacinto Pct. 1 deputy
Man crashes after being shot by bounty hunters, HPD says
TOP STORIES
CDC to ease COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Murdered deputy planned to quit security job over safety concerns
LIVE: Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Family to say final goodbye to 9-year-old at funeral
A cold and windy Friday
Texas parents of trans youth concerned over Gov. Abbott's directive
Show More
Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old last seen in Fort Worth
Reporter's notebook: Watching Russians protest the Ukraine invasion
Fear eases in markets, even as Ukraine invasion continues
New Caney foster mom charged after baby suffers skull fracture
Are you being tracked? New technology is outpacing stalking laws
More TOP STORIES News