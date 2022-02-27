rapper

Rapper Snootie Wild dies in Houston hospital from gunshot wound to neck, police confirm

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man found shot in the neck and car left in a ditch, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper Snootie Wild died Saturday at a hospital in Houston after police said he was found shot in the neck while next to an SUV in a ditch.

The video above is from a previous report.

Police said a man identified as LePreston Porter, also known by his stage name Snootie Wild, was found shot last Friday morning along England Street near Alice.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man in critical condition after being shot in the neck and car left in a ditch, police say

First responders performed CPR on Porter at the scene before he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. On Sunday, police said the 36-year-old had died from his injuries.

In an update, HPD said a woman reported it was her vehicle that ended up in the ditch on Alice Street. According to HPD, she told officers people stopped to assist her and that's when Porter showed up and pointed a gun at her.

The woman told officers she ran away and then heard a gunshot, HPD said. According to investigators, a neighbor caught the entire incident on camera.

Porter's fiancé, Krystal Meredith, spoke to ABC13 on Sunday and also confirmed he was the one shot at the scene.



Meredith said she met the rapper from Memphis in New Orleans. They had moved to Houston and been living in the city for three years. Meredith told us Porter did not have any enemies so she has no idea who would have shot him.

She said they have a 3-year-old together, but the rapper leaves behind a total of five children.



Porter had performed alongside other artists like Yo Gotti.

If you know any information regarding the deadly shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootinggun safetyrappergun controlgun violenceshootinggun lawsman killedman shotguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RAPPER
Houston rapper's heart transplant at 28 years old inspires song
Bun B's H-town Takeover adds 4 more artists to star-studded show
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion launches foundation on her birthday
13 Investigates new event task force turning blind eye to Astroworld
TOP STORIES
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Japan says 'at least one' North Korea missile fired
Building fire damages shopping strip in southwest Houston
23-year-old shot in the leg at Texas City nightclub
A man was shot after an argument at SW Houston bar
Transgender woman murdered in her apartment, police say
Houstonians 'Stand With Ukraine' as Russia invades Ukraine
Show More
Monday starts frosty and cold but finishes mild
Carjacking suspect shot by HPD after pursuing chase, police say
Oil tops $100: When will you see $4 a gallon gas in your state?
Deputies found man fatally shot in his kitchen
Man shot to death at Chevron station in west Houston
More TOP STORIES News